Michigan Secretary of State brings Mobile Office to Macomb County

A new Secretary of State mobile office is heading to Macomb County.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined state officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, launching the fifth mobile office.

This will bring Secretary of State services to Michigan residents, giving those in need closer access to the branch. They will have access to register to vote, transfer titles, and more.

The mobile offices can be set up in homeless shelters, senior centers and at community events.

The Michigan Department of State currently operates four Mobile Offices that serve residents in Southeast Michigan, Mid-Michigan, the Great Lakes Bay region and West Michigan.

The department wants to launch three more Mobile Offices in the months ahead: one for Northern Michigan, one for the Upper Peninsula and a second one dedicated to heavily populated Southeast Michigan.

Click here to request a visit from the Mobile Office.






