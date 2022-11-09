Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wins reelection vs Kristina Karamo

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been re-elected for a second term overseeing the state's elections, licenses, and more, the Associated Press is projecting.

With 87% of the vote reporting, Benson holds a 400,000+ lead over Kristina Karamo - about 13 points.

Benson, who was first elected in 2018, will serve another four years as Secretary of State. She was part of the 2018 Election which saw Michigan women as governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.

Find more election results here.

Benson defeated Karamo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and was overwhelmingly voted by delegates to represent the Republican Party for the nomination.

In her four years as Secretary of State, Benson - the former Dean of Wayne State University's Law School - oversaw the 2020 election which has been claimed by former President Donald Trump to have been stolen.

Benson said it was the ‘most secure’ in the history of Michigan.

On March 2, 2021, Benson said of 174,000 absentee votes cast Wayne County that year, only 17 were found out of balance.

That finding, along with more than 250 different audits of Michigan's election systems from the previous November determined the 2020 presidential election was the "most secure in the state's history."

Karamo had maintained the same untrue allegations that Trump has repeated: that the 2020 Election was stolen or miscounted.