Michigan Secretary of State says armed protesters rallied at her home Saturday night

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said dozens of armed people stood outside her Wayne County home, chanting obscenities in an effort to overturn the November 3, 2020 Election results.

Benson wrote Sunday that she and her 4-year-old son were just finishing decorating their home for Christmas Saturday and about to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas". The sun had set and, in the dark of night, she said dozens of armed people stood outside, shouted obscenities, and chanted into bullhorns.

"I have always been an energetic advocate for the right and importance of peaceful protest as enshrined in the United States Constitution, however, there is a line crossed when gatherings are done with the primary purpose of intimidation of public officials who are carrying out the oath of office they solemnly took as elected officials," Benson wrote.

Michigan's State Board of Canvassers certified the results in November for President-elect Joe Biden, who won by more than 154,000 votes.

She said the actions are an extension of noise and efforts to spread fake information about the security of the Presidential Election after Biden was declared the winner in Michigan and the winner of the Electoral College.

Benson did not mention President Donald Trump by name but said blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims, and alleged 'affidavits' have shown no evidence of wrongdoing.

"Those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history," Benson said.

Additionally, she said the demands were loud and threatening and they targeted her role as the state's Chief Election Officer. However, she said the threats were not actually aimed at her or any other elected officials but were aimed at voters of Michigan.

"Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for. Their goal is to overturn and upend the results of an election that are clear and unequivocal, and that 5.5 million Michigan citizens participated in," she said.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy condemned the rally in a statement Sunday:

"(Sunday) night, several individuals converged on the private residence of Secretary of State Benson, disturbing a peaceful neighborhood by taunting and intimidating her family and neighbors. They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting 'you’re murderers' within earshot of her child’s bedroom. This mob-like behavior is an affront to basic morality and decency. In a civil society, there are many ways to peaceably assemble and demonstrate. Anyone can air legitimate grievances to Secretary Benson’s office through civil and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families at their own homes is not activism. This disturbing behavior masquerading as protest should be called out for what it is and roundly condemned by citizens and public officials alike."