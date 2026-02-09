Rx Kids comes to Detroit providing free prenatal, infant support

A new program designed to help babies and their families officially launched in Detroit Monday.

RX Kids provides financial support for everything from diapers to formula to gas money to get to doctor appointments.

This was one of Mayor Mary Sheffield’s top priorities when she was elected and sworn into office.

"Every single Detroit baby, a mother, a family, that is eligible, will receive a $1,500 cash prescription during pregnancy," she said. "Followed by $500 per month in the baby’s first six months of life, no strings attached."

It is called Rx Kids — originally launched in Flint in 2024, the program has already helped thousands of families across the state.

"Health does not start in a hospital," said program founder Dr. Mona Hanna. "It begins in families, neighborhoods, and how we show up for each other.

"And to be clear, Rx Kids is not charity, it is medicine. In many ways Rx Kids is what love looks like."

Dr. Hanna singled out the youngest baby on stage, Xena, born two weeks ago.

"(Her mother) Jessica says Rx Kids will help cover her family's needs so she can focus on recovery, bonding and caring for her baby."

"I have had struggles before - baby items, covering bills," said mom Rikeya. "When I was pregnant with Jakai, I was a high-risk pregnancy, so around four months I had to end up taking off work.

"And now that I am an Rx Kids mother, I can say that the program is helping me cover all the things I couldn’t cover on my own."

Rx Kids is in 12 counties in Michigan. It has bi-partisan support and is funded through public and private monies.

"I have always believed that how we care for our children reflects who we are as a city and who we are as a community," Sheffield said.

The program creates healthy beginnings for the youngest new Detroiters.

"It helps families when they need it most no matter what," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "At a time of so much national economic uncertainty we’re showing up and putting it back in the pockets of the people who need it most."

