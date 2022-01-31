Michigan secures 250,000 free COVID-19 tests - see if you're eligible to order one here

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state of Michigan has secured 250,000 COVID-19 tests that can be distributed to certain households around the state.

Homes in eligible ZIP codes - those in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw, and Wayne counties, as well as households in Detroit can order the kits through the Rockefeller Foundation, at its Project Act website.

Each testing kit comes with five COVID-19 tests, meaning 50,000 homes in Michigan will receive them.

"Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19," said Whitmer. "I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state."

RELATED: How to safely administer at-home Covid tests

Here's how to order the tests:

Go to https://www.accesscovidtests.org/ Type in your ZIP Code where it asks you to The tests should arrive in Amazon packaging within one to wo weeks of ordering. Additional tests should be available in the future

The federal government recently announced it would also be shipping at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for free.

More information can be found at www.covidtests.gov.

Advertisement

When you go to the website, you need to provide your contact information and mailing address and then click check out now.