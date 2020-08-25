Michigan seeks to boost vaccines rates for flu by more than a million ahead of fall

Michigan's health department is looking to boost flu vaccine rates by more than a million with a media campaign.

Already facing one viral deadly disease, experts have grown increasingly concerned about the declining vaccination rate in Michigan for other treatable diseases. A state health report showing a 44.5% decrease in immunizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified issues of public health for children.

Now, with much of the summer past, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is setting a goal of distributing 33% more flu vaccines this year. Last year, an estimated 3.2 million residents received the flu vaccine. Health experts want to boost that up to 4.2 million.

“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement.

With the transmission of the coronavirus still uninhibited by treatment or medicine, there is little keeping it from spreading beyond social distancing and mask measures. Its presence means that a wave of flu-related hospitalizations could put additional strain on an already overburdened health care system.

During the 2019-20 flu season, the country reported an estimated 39-56 million cases, resulting in 18-26 million visits to doctors' offices. It also ended with almost 500,000 hospitalizations.

The Facing the Flu together campaign was announced Tuesday alongside several other health officials during a press conference.

Both Whitmer and MDHHS Chief Dr. Joneigh Khladun pushed back on misinformation and concerns about receiving the vaccine.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the flu and the flu vaccine, but the science is clear: the flu can be deadly, and there are steps that we can take to protect against it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Partnering with media campaign is the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Michigan Primary Care Association and the Franny Strong Foundation.

While the vaccine is available in some parts of the state already, the state anticipates having an ample supply come flu season.