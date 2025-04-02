Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow officially announces bid for US Senate seat

article

The Brief Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow is running for Gary Peters' open U.S. Senate seat. After Peters announced in January that he would not seek re-election, McMorrow was quickly floated as a name to replace him in the 2026 election. Peters’ retirement announcement threw a major curveball into Michigan politics.



Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who floated as a replacement for Gary Peters' United States Senate seat, officially announced her candidacy on Wednesday.

McMorrow shared the news in a video posted to social media. In the video, the lawmaker shared clips of President Donald Trump's administration.

The backstory:

"I know there's a lot of fear and anger and uncertainty right now about people in power who frankly have no business being there," she said as those images were shown. "So, you know what won't fix it? The same old crap on Washington."

After Peters announced in January that he would not seek re-election, McMorrow was quickly floated as a name to replace him in the 2026 election.

First elected to the state Legislature in 2018, McMorrow’s profile surged after her viral 2022 speech on the floor of the Michigan Senate, hailed as a model for countering Republican attacks.

Peters’ retirement announcement threw a major curveball into Michigan politics and prompted many candidates, including McMorrow, to initially consider running for either governor or the U.S. Senate. Second-term Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited.

Other candidates:

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said he was no longer exploring a bid for the Senate seat, as did Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a Democrat, announced he is running for governor, so he won't be seeking the seat, either.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin in the state’s 2024 Senate race, is also expected to soon announce another candidacy.