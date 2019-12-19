Michigan Senator to Trump after John Dingell comments: "People will remember"

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow labeled statements made by President Trump as 'cruel' and 'disgusting' when asked about comments made about late Congressman John Dingell during an interview Thursday morning.

"I think it was mean, cruel, disgusting and I wish I could say it was surprising," said Stabenow, a Democrat. "After hearing him speak about my friend John McCain over and over again in his disrespect, it is just one more day in how he operates, which is very very concerning."

While the House of Representatives was holding a vote on two Articles of Impeachment, Trump was at a rally in Battle Creek Michigan. Of the legislators that voted in favor of both resolutions, it was Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell who drew the president's ire during his speech.

After referencing a phone call made by Dingell to Trump for assistance in honoring her husband who died in February, saying "he's looking down, he'd be so thrilled," he told audiences "Maybe he's looking up" from hell.

Stabenow's response follows a long line of condemnations from public officials who believe the president took it too far. In an interview on MSNBC, she told contributor Elise Jordan, that people from Michigan who heard the comments "will remember."

One of the first officials to respond to the comment was Debbie Dingell herself, who told the president that "set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service."

However, the controversy also drew rebuke from officials on the other side of the political aisle, including notable Republican leaders like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said John Dingell served the country well. Even Michigan Republican Fred Upton, who represents the state's sixth district and chairs the subcommittee on energy in Congress condemned the president's statement.

Advertisement

Trump was officially impeached by the House following a vote that was almost entirely along party lines Wednesday night.

Jack Nissen is a reporter at FOX 2 Detroit. You can contact him at (248) 552-5269 or at Jack.Nissen@Foxtv.com