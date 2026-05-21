Michigan sex offender accused of possessing child sexually abusive material

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A man already on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for crimes against children is on law enforcement's radar again.

According to Michigan State Police, William Harrison Endicott, 68, of Port Huron, is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and using a computer to commit a crime after digital evidence was seized from his possession.

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This search was initiated after a home visit by the Michigan Department of Corrections due to an alleged parole violation.

According to court records, Endicott is currently on parole for using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive activity. He was convicted of these crimes in 2018.