Michigan sex offender sentenced to 35 years after convincing woman to send him explicit photos of child

A Michigan man on parole for sex crimes is now headed to prison for decades after preying on a child.

Jared Hanner, 32, of Holland, was first convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015. Last year, he found himself in trouble with the law again, that time for convincing a woman he met online to send him sexually explicit photos of a child she was caring for.

That woman, Tasha Erin Blake, 38, of Grand Haven, complied before confessing to police. She's now serving 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child porn.

While searching Hanner's phone, authorities said police found the explicit images and the requests he made for the photos. He pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of a child and penalties for registered sex offenders, and was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

"Sexual exploitation crimes against our children are especially egregious," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "We will continue to hold sexual predators and their coconspirators accountable by working with our law enforcement partners to secure a measure of justice for the minor victims and prevent future harm."