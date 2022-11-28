Michigan State fined $100K by Big Ten for Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 by the Big Ten Conference for the brawl in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after the game in Ann Arbor in October.

The conference announced MSU would be fined $100,000 and seven student-athletes are suspended for several games after the beating in the tunnel after the game.

Khary Crumb, #14 for the Spartans, was suspended for the final four games of the 2022 season and the first eight games of the 2023 season. Six other players were all suspended by the university, which the Big Ten said was sufficient punishment:

Itayvion Brown

Angelo Grose

Justin White

Brandon Wright

Zion Young

Jacoby Windmon

The Big Ten also issued a public reprimand, which is part of the conference's protocol.

However, the Big Ten also reprimanded the University of Michigan, saying it did not "provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas."

Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions. — Big Ten Conference

"The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years," stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. "Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions."

The fine and the suspensions were announced less than a week after charges were filed by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office for the fight.

Crump was charged with felonious assault while five of the other players were charged with misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault. Windmon was charged with assault and battery.

One other player, Malcolm Jones, was suspended by the university. He was not charged. The Big Ten also said that Jones' suspension was sufficient.

Gemon Green, the University of Michigan football player seen being attacked by Michigan State University players after Saturday's game, has hired a lawyer. Green suffered a concussion.

In addition to the suspensions, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker admonished the players involved in the fight, saying there was "no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk."