U-M football player hires lawyer after MSU assault in Big House tunnel; 4 more Spartans suspended

Update (6 p.m.) A total of eight Michigan State players have been suspended for their role in the alleged assault of University of Michigan players following Saturday's game.

Four additional players have been suspended as of Tuesday afternoon: Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon White - in addition to the original group of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young while police are investigating. Michigan State announced that the suspensions will remain active until the investigation concludes.

Gemon Green, the University of Michigan football player seen being attacked by Michigan State University players after Saturday's game, has hired a lawyer.

Video showed a brawl involving at least 10 MSU players when two U of M players entered the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Green suffered a concussion.

His attorney, Tom Mars, released a statement:

"Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and getting a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full extent of the law."

WATCH: Michigan, Michigan State players brawl in tunnel after Saturday's game

Four MSU players – Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young – were suspended after the attack, and police are investigating.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said he expects charges to be filed.

Attorney Todd Perkins, who is not involved in the case, weighed in on the possibility of charges.

"It looks like these are misdemeanor offenses — assault and battery. Now, if someone used their helmet. If someone used a… could a cleat be considered a dangerous weapon? Could someone exasperate the charges and make them into a felonious assault — meaning assault with a deadly weapon — I don’t see that," he said. "You have to look at the equities. What I mean by equities is there’s a law. There’s a law that says you’re not supposed to do this. It’s assault and battery, most likely. But in looking at the equities — what is the right thing to do. What is the most appropriate thing to do without offending justice; without offending the general public."

Perkins said if charges are filed, police must take reports and statements to present to the Washtenaw County District Attorney.

Other videos could play a major role in what, if any, charges are filed. One of those videos from the field shows a Michigan player walking into the tunnel with MSU players moments before the fight.

Since one U of M player has an attorney, we asked Perkins about a potential civil suit.

"The same charges that were brought criminally, you could sue for civilly, but you could also sue for an intentional infliction of emotional distress. You could also sue for failure to protect by the coaching staff or the university itself," he said.