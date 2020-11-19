Michigan State football game with Maryland canceled due to COVID-19

A football game between Michigan State and the University of Maryland scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 measures.

A news release from the Maryland Athletic Department said it had canceled the game under guidance and advice from medical staff.

Over the past week, 15 student-athletes from the university have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school said its positivity rate exceeded the Big Ten Conference's threshold for playing.

"Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols."

This is the first game that the Spartans have had canceled since an abridged regular season began in October.

Advertisement

The Terrapins (2-1) missed practice for the first three days of the week.

The Spartans (1-3) have also dealt with their own COVID-19 outbreak, however, that was over the summer during conditioning.