Michigan State Police arrest three during stolen vehicle chase, recover AR-15 pistol

Michigan State Police arrested three suspects and recovered an AR-15 pistol during a stolen vehicle investigation this weekend.

Aided by the help of a police helicopter, state troopers pursuing a stolen vehicle out of northern Oakland County apprehended the individuals late Saturday night, video showed.

The aerial unit tracked the stolen vehicle on Dixie Highway near Perryville Road in Holly Michigan, giving state police rolling updates on the status of the car.

Footage from the investigation showed the stolen vehicle spinning out multiple times. At one point, it crashed on the side of Dixie Highway and all three suspects fled.

Two of the suspects were eventually found walking along the road and were taken into custody without incident. It required the aerial vantage to track and locate the third suspect.

According to police, the man tossed a gun into the snow while fleeing. It was later located partly buried by a canine unit. The third suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

They were turned over to Flint Township police.