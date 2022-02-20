Detroit police investigating a triple fatal shooting; two adults and a child

Detroit police officers are investigating a triple fatal shooting tonight on Evergreen Rd and Fenkell St.

Investigators said the scene does not appear to be fresh.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a call from a family member who had arrived at the home after not seeing or hearing from the victims in over a week.

Police said the family member arrived at the home and saw that the back door was kicked in. He found the two adult victims after entering and immediately called police.

Police said they found two adults and a child with fatal gunshot wounds in the home. The child was struck multiple times.

"Everybody here is devastated. The officers and everybody else," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The adult victims, one male and one female, are said to be in their late 20s or early 30s. The child victim is estimated to be within the age range of 4 to 7 years old.

Police spoke to neighbors and concluded that the victims all lived in the home together. The adult female and child are believed to be mom and child.

"Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that murdered this baby and the people in this home," Chief White said.

The scene is still being investigated.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

