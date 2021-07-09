Michigan State Police reopen I-75 after freeway shooting

article

A freeway shooting on I-75 Friday morning prompted a shutdown of the roadway for several hours as Michigan State Police investigated.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. when a trooper patrolling the southbound lanes of I-75 near Clark heard gunfire coming from behind his vehicle.

Two SUVs then sped around the patrol car in the right lane at a high rate of speed.

The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren and gave chase to the speeding vehicle. The suspects failed to stop for the lights and fled.

One of the vehicles, a Chevy Equinox, lost a tire and stopped at I-75 near Dearborn.

Police shut down the I-75 at I-96 later in the morning to investigate the shooting.

The Equinox had several bullet holes in the windshield and back of the vehicle. The second SUV was last seen on I-75 but police have yet to locate the vehicle.

Law enforcement is working to determine the relationship between the two suspects.

An investigation continues.