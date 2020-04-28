Michigan State Police catch speeder going 180 on I-75

A driver in Monroe County found out the hard way getting clocked at 180 miles per hour in a 70 mile an hour speed zone, the MSP 1st District revealed in a tweet Tuesday.

The driver was on southbound I-75 near Sigler Road in Berlin Township at the time of the traffic stop.

He was stopped at 11:45 p.m. on April 19.

"MSP has seen an increase with high speeds on roadways during this pandemic. This person was cited for doing 180 MPH in a 70 MPH zone," the tweet read. "MSP wants people to know, just because there is less traffic on the roads and warmer weather, there are no excuses for speeding. #DriveSafe."

In the remarks section of the ticket, the driver apologized with the following:

"My fault. I was speeding with another vehicle. I'm sorry."

