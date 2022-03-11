Michigan State Police cruiser rear-ended on I-96 amid slippery driving in Southeast Michigan

article

A slippery morning on the roads in Metro Detroit has led to more than a dozen spin out crashes, including a major collision involving another state trooper.

While stationary on westbound I-96 and Telegraph, a Michigan State Police cruiser was working a blocking vehicle when it was rear-ended.

According to the department's Metro Detroit post, a passenger vehicle was traveling too fast to stop when they struck the cruiser.

The officer was able to exit the car and assist the at-fault driver who was not hurt.

He was later taken to a hospital due to the speed of the crash as a precaution.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its rear.

A round of winter weather Friday morning continued dropping snow across Southeast Michigan, leading to slick conditions.

Michigan State Police said as of 8:30 a.m., there had been 14 crashes.

The snow was expected to fall on and off through much of the morning, before transitioning to rain as temperatures warmed up in the afternoon.