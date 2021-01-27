Michigan State Police halt a reported kidnapping in progress with I-94 traffic stop

Michigan State Police stopped a reported kidnapping in metro Detroit Wednesday.

Dashcam video shows troopers forcing the 28-year-old suspect to stop on I-94 after a low-speed chase. It all started around 2:15 this afternoon when a woman reported that she and her two children were being held against their will.

Officers spotted the car near I-96 and Grand River. Minutes later, the Canton man gave up and was arrested. Thankfully the children and woman were not hurt.



The man says he's the father of the children, but he's also wanted on an aggravated assault change and domestic violence in Oakland County.