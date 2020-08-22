Michigan State Police investigate serious injury crash in Taylor

On Saturday, Eastbound I-94 at Ecorse and Westbound I-94 at Telegraph were closed as Michigan State Police investigated a serious injury crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that at around 2:00 p.m. the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling eastbound I-94, when he lost control and crossed the center median.

When troopers and EMS arrived on the scene, the driver was unconscious but breathing. His identification is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported, authorities say.

