Michigan State Police investigating a homicide after responding to a welfare check in Holly

Michigan State Police are currently investigating a homicide in Holly after they were called for a welfare check Saturday afternoon.

MSP said that troopers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. to the 6500 block of Hillcrest Dr to do a welfare check. When they entered the residence, they found a deceased man.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives said that this is a homicide.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

