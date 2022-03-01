Huron Township woman's death ruled homicide, 30-year-old man in custody

A Huron Township man is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing a 36-year-old woman on Feb. 27, police say.

The 30-year-old suspect is currently being held in custody pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office after he was arrested following an investigation.

Police say the murder happened at 1:15 p.m. and said it was not a random act.

"Our Detective Bureau, in partnership with patrol and command staff, has conducted a methodical and thorough investigation over the past several days and have worked non-stop to ensure no available detail was missed. Every investigative tool available to us was utilized," said Huron Township Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins. "The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released until a charging decision is made by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office."

Police say they arrived within five minutes of being dispatched to the 27000 block of Bordeau, which is located in the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community.

Huron Township lies on the southwestern end of Wayne County.

When police arrived, they found the female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation then ensued for several hours, leading to the area being blocked off. Both the township's Bureau and Evidence Technician Unit and Michigan State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit participated at the scene.

The woman's death was later ruled a homicide by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.