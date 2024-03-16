Michigan State Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old

Members of the Michigan State Police Department are interviewing the parents of an 8-year-old child in Wayne.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. March 16.

The child’s gender was not released.

According to a tweet from the MSP, Troopers from the Second District were in the 35200 block of Phyllis to search for evidence in the child’s death. The MSP Forensic Lab was called in to assist.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.