Michigan State Police looking for new troopers

article

Starting this week, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is expanding its recruiting efforts with digital billboards in locations across Wayne County to showcase job opportunities with the department.

"There is a place for everyone in the Michigan State Police," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "We have immediate openings for well-paying jobs for both enlisted and civilian positions – whether it be a trooper, motor carrier officer, forensic scientist, analyst or dispatcher, we have a wide variety of career opportunities for people of all backgrounds."

Digital billboards featuring actual MSP employees and the phrase "This could be you" can be seen throughout Wayne County through November.

The approximate locations are:

• Eastbound side of I-275 and north of Plymouth Road facing south

• Eastbound side of I-275 and north of Plymouth Road facing north • Westbound side of I-275 and north of Five Mile Road • Westbound side of I-275 and half mile north of Ecorse Road facing north

• Westbound side of I-275 and half mile south of Ecorse Road facing south

• Southbound side of I-96 and east of Greenfield Road facing east

• Southbound side of I-96 and west of Schaeffer Highway facing west

• Southbound side of Ford Road and east of I-275 facing east

Persons interested in learning more about a career with the MSP can visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.