article

Michigan State Police believe they have caught the drug dealer behind most of the cocaine and crack cocaine in Van Buren Township.

A drug trafficking arrest was made by the state police's narcotics unit was made on July 22.

The bust included over 400 grams of cocaine, some fentanyl, a pistol, and more than $30,000 in cash.

According to state police, a search warrant was executed in Van Buren Township after an investigation into a suspect that was believed to be selling a large amount of drugs.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team confirmed the suspect was "responsible for supplying most of the cocaine and crack cocaine into the township."

Advertisement

MNET was assisted by Van Buren Township police and MSP's south post.