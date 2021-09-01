Michigan State Police recover $10k in cash, loaded pistol after chase with stolen Charger

article

Michigan State Police made quite the find Tuesday night when they arrested a man fleeing from a crash he caused in a stolen Dodge Charger.

Around 10:15 p.m., state troopers in Metro Detroit received a report that the owner of a stolen car had spotted his vehicle on westbound I-94 near Eight Mile Road.

Troopers searching eventually spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Joy. As police attempted a traffic stop, the Charger fled southbound on Livernois from I-96.

They lost sight before another unit was able to relocate the vehicle.

A pursuit took place before the suspect crashed the car while on eastbound Davison when he struck a median pedestrian walkway and a civilian car.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody after being tased.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol and approximately $10,000 in cash. Both the civilian driver and suspect were medically evaluated.

The suspect was eventually lodged as an investigation continues.