The iconic red-colored beacon on top of Michigan State Police cruisers that strikes fear into drivers when they flip on is getting an updated look.

MPS said it's new red light fixture will be three inches shorter, but 42% brighter.

"In the upcoming weeks, you may notice a different look to our iconic bubble!" the agency wrote on Instagram when announcing the change.

The redesign also comes with more lighting options and flashing patterns. It's advertised as lower profile that will allow it to enter facilities with standard garage door openings.

The change will take effect onboard their fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes.

In an Instagram post, the state police agency said it will include several new features:

Full-circle scene, front, alley, and reverse lighting options, which includes white lighting around the entire vehicle

Off-angle warning lights for better reflecting coverage

Synchronized flash patterns

The new flash patterns are designed to "increase officer safety during traffic stops, scene investigations, and provide less distraction and more clarity for approaching motorists."

The change will take effect in the coming weeks.