Michigan State Police search for missing teen believed to be traveling around the state
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday evening in the Mt Pleasant area.
MSP says Conner James Hubble is 5'10" and was last seen wearing a black Antlers restaurant uniform shirt, jeans, blue and white shoes, and a green coat. He was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials say he may be in a light blue-colored 2014 Mazda with a Michigan license plate of CAB710.
MSP believes he is traveling to the Lansing or Detroit area. He may be in Oakland County.
If you see Hubble, please call 911.
Stock photo of a light blue 2014 Mazda (photo: Michigan State Police)