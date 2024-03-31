Michigan State Police search for missing teen believed to be traveling around the state

article

Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday evening in the Mt Pleasant area.

MSP says Conner James Hubble is 5'10" and was last seen wearing a black Antlers restaurant uniform shirt, jeans, blue and white shoes, and a green coat. He was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say he may be in a light blue-colored 2014 Mazda with a Michigan license plate of CAB710.

MSP believes he is traveling to the Lansing or Detroit area. He may be in Oakland County.

If you see Hubble, please call 911.