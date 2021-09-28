Michigan State Police seek information after 6-month-old injured in shooting

A 6-month-old child was shot early Tuesday in Saginaw.

Police said suspects were shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Park Street around 2 a.m.

The child and another person were struck. The victims are receiving treatment, but their conditions are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 989-759-1289 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.