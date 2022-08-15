Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder

article

Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula.

Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

A 42-year-old woman was found dead just after 10 p.m. at 4284 E. Clauss Row in Pickford. Pickford is about 25 miles south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 906-632-2217 or 911.