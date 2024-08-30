Michigan State Police sergeant injured after cruiser hit by out of control vehicle on Lodge

A Michigan State Police sergeant received minor injuries after the patrol car he was in was struck by another driver Friday night.

The crash happened on southbound Lodge near Webb when a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV changed lanes when the vehicle in front of her stopped in traffic.

She swerved to avoid hitting the rear of the vehicle, and ran off the road hitting a wall and then striking the back of the patrol car at about 7:25 p.m.

The sergeant inside the car had the emergency lights on during a traffic stop on the right shoulder.

The sergeant was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt. Impairment was not a factor.

"Not the way we wanted to start the holiday weekend." said F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Fortunately, the sergeant only had minor injuries. The at-fault driver was cited for the crash. Please drive safely this weekend."

