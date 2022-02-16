Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State Police shut down NB I-75 in Troy for shooting investigation

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

TROY, Mich. - Michigan State Police have shut down part of I-75 for a shooting investigation.

Northbound I-75 at 14 Mile in Troy is closed to traffic while police search for evidence following reports of someone shooting at a driver.

According to police, a woman said someone in a white van fired bullets at her. No damage was reported to the person's vehicle. 

The shooting was reported at 9:40 p.m.

More details will be reported as they emerge.