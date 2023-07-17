Michigan State Police trooper adopts abandoned dog after forming bond on way to shelter

article

An abandoned dog has a new home thanks to a Michigan State Police trooper who rescued her.

Tpr. Kayla Moore recently responded to an abandoned dog report in Antrim County and found Rosie. As Moore was taking Rosie to the shelter, she formed a bond with the dog.

(Photo: MSP)

The pair seemed to be a perfect match, so Moore filled out an adoption application when she got to the Antrim County Animal Shelter and took her home.

Police said there have been numerous dogs abandoned in the Jordan Valley area, including Rosie, who was part of a litter troopers have been looking for.

(Photo: MSP)

Other dogs are also looking for homes. Contact the Antrim County Animal Shelter at 231-533-6421.