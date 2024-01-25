Michigan State Police trooper hit, killed during I-75 traffic stop

article

A Michigan State Police trooper was investigating a driver suspected to be under the influence on I-75 when he was hit and killed by another driver Wednesday night.

Police said Joel Popp, 39, and other troopers were on the northbound side of the freeway near Birch Run Road investigating a driver who was stopped on a curve just before 7:15 p.m. Popp was outside his vehicle when an 81-year-old driver hit two patrol cars and Popp.

Popp was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he died. The other driver suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

"This is a message none of us wishes to deliver. With a very heavy heart I confirm the death of one of our own, Tpr. Joel Popp," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of MSP. "I ask that you please keep his family, fellow troopers and all whose lives he has touched in your thoughts."

Popp enlisted with Michigan State Police in January 2020 and has been with the Tri-City Post for his whole career. He leaves behind his wife Stefanie and a young daughter.