MSP trooper fatally injured during I-75 traffic stop near Birch Run

A Tri-City trooper died Wednesday night after being struck and seriously injured during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post made by Michigan State Police.

The incident took place in the Lower Peninsula, northbound I-75, near Birch Run Road, according to MSP. The trooper was transported to Hurley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"The trooper’s name is being withheld pending family notifications," MSP stated. "Additional information will be shared when available."

Drivers are being advised to give troopers stopped on the side of the road an extra lane to avoid such incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.