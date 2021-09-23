Michigan State Police trooper rescues hospice patient who was trapped in burning home

article

A Michigan State Police trooper's shift was almost over Wednesday night when he heard a call about a fire over the radio.

Tpr. Jacob Strong drove to the home on E. Swede Rd in Caledonia Township in northern Michigan, where a 68-year-old hospice patient and his wife were trapped around 11:45 p.m.

The southeast corner of the home was engulfed in flames, so strong entered through a south door. He found the wife struggling to get her husband out of a hospital bed in a room on the southeast side of the home.

As the room filled with smoke and flames spread, Strong helped the wife get the man out of the house.

Once outside, Alcona County deputies assisted with getting the man down the front steps.