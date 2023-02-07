Michigan State Police trooper seriously hurt in Oakland County near Mt. Holly

article

Michigan State Police said a trooper was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning after colliding with a pickup truck in northern Oakland County.

The crash happened on Dixie near Tripp in Groveland Township near Mt. Holly.

MSP has released very few details about the crash but said that the trooper had serious injuries to his leg and hip. The other driver, who police said was at fault in the crash, has minor injuries.

According to MSP, the trooper was headed south on Dixie Highway. The pickup truck was trying to pass a salt truck while driving north when they lost control, crossed over all lanes of traffic, and hit the patrol car.

In photos released by MSP, the front end of the MSP car is completely smashed, several windows are shattered - including the windshield - and airbags went off inside the trooper's car.

A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with a pickup truck near Mt. Holly. Expand

As for the truck, it appears as though the trooper's car smashed into the front passenger's side of the pickup. The truck is missing a wheel and had heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

A third photo from MSP showed the trooper's car was off on the embankment off of side of Dixie Highway with Mt. Holly in the background.