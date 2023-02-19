Michigan State University gives information ahead of resuming classes

Michigan State University held a press briefing at 1 p.m. to provide information on preparations for resuming classes on Monday.

Three Michigan State students were killed and five others were injured in Monday's shooting.

Funerals for 20-year-olds Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were held on Saturday. A vigil was held for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson. Her funeral is set to be held this Tuesday.

MSU's Interim President Teresa Woodruff announced the hospitalized victims are showing improvement as of Thursday.

"I'm pleased that we are seeing some sign of improvement in some of our students, and our Spartan nation continues to send good thoughts to each of them," MSU's interim president Teresa Woodruff said.

All five of the students were initially listed in critical condition Monday night. One has since been upgraded to stable.

