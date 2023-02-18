'A diamond to this family': Vigil held to honor MSU shooting victim Arielle Anderson

A vigil was held Saturday to honor Michigan State University shooting victim Arielle Diamond Anderson.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

"That's what she is going to be remembered as — a diamond to this family," said Mona Lloyd, Arielle's aunt.

"She always light up a room and knew how to make someone's day better."

never seen her without a smile on her face," said Armon Williams, her cousin.

19-year-old Arielle was one of three students killed when a man opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Brian Fraser, 20, and Alexandria Verner, 20, have been identified as the other two killed in the shooting.

"It broke my heart. I would have never thought to lose her. Like my heart shattered in a million pieces," said Periyanna Durden, Arielles cousin.

Arielle graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School and was described as a compassionate and driven young woman who dreamt of becoming a doctor.

"We both wanted to become a pediatrician. We loved working with kids," said Periyanna.

Arielle had only been back in East Lansing for a day after traveling home over the weekend to attend a Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena.

"The day he dropped her off that Sunday, he didn't know that would be the last day he saw his daughter," said Mona Lloyd, Arielle's Aunt. "Her dad is broken. He will never be the same. Never. This is horrible. Everything about this is horrible."

The funeral for Arielle will be this Tuesday. A GoFundMe has been started for Arielle. Click HERE to donate.

Michigan State University will be having a news briefing Sunday at 1 p.m. to provide an update on the shooting. The briefing will be live-streamed on our website FOX2DETROIT.COM

