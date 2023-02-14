Michigan State University Shooting: 3 killed and 5 injured, suspect dead, and shelter-in-place order lifted

A mass shooting at Michigan State University turned a routine Monday night into a "nightmare" after three people were killed, and several others were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The gunman, whose disappearance after two shooting instances on campus sparked a campus-wide manhunt and dozens of responding police agencies, was found dead off-campus.

He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight," said MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman. "But we have remained laser focused on the safety of our campus, our students, and the surrounding community."

RELATED: Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

A motive remains unknown in the deadly shooting. The five victims taken to a hospital in Lansing are still in critical condition.

MSU police plan to give a press conference at 8 a.m. with the latest details from Monday night's ordeal.

MSU Shooting Timeline

The first shots fired calls came in at 8:18 p.m. when reports of gunfire came out Berkey Hall, which is located on the northern boundary of campus.

Police located multiple victims at the building before getting reports of a second shooting at the MSU Union, which is several blocks east, also located along Grand River. More victims were found there.

These were the only two confirmed shooting scenes the entire night - however, reports of other locations where gunfire was reported also trickled through, including at IM East and dorms on the East side of campus.

Students could be seen being ushered inside dorms, flanked by police armed in heavy military gear.

Around 9:16 p.m., police reported the shooter was believed to be on foot. They later determined there was only one shooter by 9:34 p.m.

At 10:10 p.m., victims were taken to Sparrow Hospital as police worked to clear several nearby buildings, including nearby dormitories.

By the time police gave their first update, the shooter had been on the loose for close to three hours.

At 11:36 p.m., officials confirmed three fatalities in addition to five injuries - some of whom were reported to have life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was confirmed dead, per a source, around 12:15 p.m. He shot himself after being confronted by police near Lake Lansing and Larch Roads in Lansing.

The Shelter-In-Place order was lifted at 12:20 a.m.

Status of the Victims

Three people were killed and five others suffered injuries from the shooting.

MSU police first reported there were victims during an 11 p.m. press conference after Rozman said five people were taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, some with life-threatening injuries.

Thirty minutes later, three more people were confirmed dead. Two died at Berkey Hall and a third fatality was reported at the MSU Union.

As of an 8 a.m. press conference, all five victims taken to the hospital remain in critical condition. Four of the victims required invasive surgical procedures due to the nature of their injuries.

Who is the suspect?

Police released images of the suspect shortly after their first press conference.

Identified as a 43-year-old Anthony McRae, he is a resident of Lansing with no affiliation to the school.

Police said they did not have a reason the individual was on the campus Monday night. Images of the suspect were first shown when police asked the public for help locating him.

RELATED: Police identify gunman in MSU shooting that left 3 dead, 5 injured

He was confirmed dead by police at 1:30 a.m. He was found near Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street in Lansing, about four miles away from campus.

"The suspect in this incident was located, and it does appear that the suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is confirmed he is deceased ... there is no longer a threat to campus. There is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus," Rozman said.

Campus closed

Before the evening's events were over, university officials had already announced all campus activities and classes would be canceled for 48 hours.

A message reading "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow," had been sent. A previous message had asked everyone to stay away from MSU as police searched for the suspect.

Shortly after MSU announced the closure of campus, East Lansing Public SChools notified parents that all K-12 schools in the district will be closed on Tuesday as well.

Reactions

Several public officials, including Michigan's governor and attorney general who are graduates of MSU, released statements after the shooting

"As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school. I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night," said Dana Nessel. "While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence.

"The events at Michigan State University are a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends, and loved ones."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state was "devastated."

"MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them," she said.

""This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this."

More coverage