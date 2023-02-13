MSU shooting: Campus closed for 2 days, East Lansing schools closed Tuesday

After gunshots rang out Monday night on campus at Michigan State University, the campus has canceled all on-campus activities for the next two days. In a similar move, East Lansing Public Schools has closed on Tuesday.

Shots were fired inside Berkey Hall around 8:20 Monday night and MSU Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. The campus has been ordered to shelter in place.

In response to the shooting, MSU announced it would close campus for the next 48 hours. This includes athletics, classes, and campus-related activities.

"Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow", the message read.

Shortly after MSU announced the closure of campus, East Lansing Public SChools notified parents that all K-12 schools in the district will be closed on Tuesday as well.

As of 10:30 p.m., few details were available about the suspect but MSU Police said the suspected shooter is believed to be a short man possibly wearing a mask.

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 11 p.m. that they are searching for only one suspect, who was last seen on foot on the north side of the MSU Union.

Rozman said the shooter is a shorter Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a hat.

MSU Police are planning to give another update at midnight ET.

Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

Shortly after the suspect notification went out, another alert went out to students indicating there was another shooting on campus. It is not currently known if this is a third shooting location or a template message that went out to students.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.

FOX 2 has several news crews in East Lansing and we'll be updating our pages with the latest information as soon as we get it.