Michigan State shooting: Resources available to students

The Spartan community is waking up Tuesday to the aftermath of a horrific, deadly shooting on campus.

Three people were killed, five others are in critical condition, and a subsequent manhunt across East Lansing lasted several hours before the suspect was located thanks to a tip caller and turned the gun on himself.

The university has canceled all on-campus activities for the next two days, including athletics, classes and any campus-related activities.

The university is beginning to make resources available to students and staff:

Michigan State University students react during an active shooter situation on campus on February 13, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Crisis counseling

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, counselors are available for both students (CAPS) and staff (EAP) at the Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Free, confidential crisis counseling is also available 24/7.

Students can call (517) 355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt.

The wider Spartan community can call (517) 346-8460.

RELATED: Michigan State University shooting: What we know about the suspect

Dining services

Dining halls will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, but with limited hours.

Brody Square 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 4:30-9 p.m.

The Edge at Akers 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 4:30-9 p.m.

The Vista at Shaw 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 4:30-9 p.m.

Sparty’s Market at 1855 Place 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family pick-up assistance

A Family Assistance Center has set up a safe area for families to pick up their on-campus students.

The location is at the MSU Agriculture Pavilion at Farm Lane and Mt. Hope.

A bus labeled "Pavilion" is also picking up students across campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.