Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State University students welcomed back with hugs, support after shooting

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
MSU Shooting
FOX 2 Detroit

Community comforts MSU students returning to class after shooting

With classes resuming after last week's deadly Michigan State University shooting, community members were at the school Monday providing hugs, treats, kind words, and support to students who are grieving and trying to get back to normal.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - As classes resumed Monday at Michigan State University, a week after a gunman killed three and wounded five others, the community gathered to welcome students back.

Heather Sertic organized the welcome event to help students as they cope with the shooting that killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner. 

"My daughter was very anxious and very nervous about coming back today, and I knew she wasn’t the only one," Sertic said. "Today has been about support and embracing them. They're so grateful."

Read: MSU shooting victims continue improving as school promises to pay medical expenses

Kelly Scott and her son Dylan visited East Lansing to give out hugs.

"It’s been emotional, as you can imagine. There’s been a lot of kids that have said it’s harder than what they expected it to be," she said.

It was comforting for students as they reclaimed their campus.

"You can’t pretend that everything is normal but coming back here is an act of resiliency," student Tamara Robaciu said. "Reclaiming the space, so it’s not just the tragedy that occurred."

"It’s really emotional, if I’m gonna be honest with you," student Grayson Bacarella said. "I've had my fair share of hugs today, and seeing everyone out and being together, grieving together, it really touches something inside of you."

Michigan State students return to classes for 1st time since mass shooting

Working through pain and fear, Michigan State students returned to campus Monday.