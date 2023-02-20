March for Our Lives: Groups demand change after Michigan State University mass shooting

A group gathered at Michigan's Capitol on Monday, demanding change after the Michigan State University shooting last week.

"We are not asking; we are demanding that policy be made to protect our children," said Dr. Pamela Pugh, the president of the Michigan Board of Education.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a package of bills that would require the safe storage of firearms, expand background checks, and red flag laws.

"We know we are divided, that's OK, that's part of democracy. What is not part of democracy is doing nothing in the face of existential threats to the domestic tranquility of our country," said David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor who leads March for Our Lives.

Grassroots-led group Sit Down MSU also led a sit-in where hundreds of students sat at the steps of the Capitol.

"I just realized that something needed to be done. I couldn't stand by any longer and let this happen," one of the organizers, Gabrielle Bian, said.

Bian said the group supports not only the gun bill package but changes to MSU's campus, including keycard access to buildings. Both buildings where last week's shootings happened – Berkey Hall and the Union – were open to the public.

"We do not want people, like strangers, to be able to walk into our buildings. I know on other college campuses that's not the case," Bian said.

They are also demanding an online class option for students who don't feel safe coming to campus.

"We just don't feel safe, a lot of students don't feel safe. No one can learn in an environment where they're fearing for their lives," Bian said.