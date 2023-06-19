Michigan teen killed after pulling in front of tow truck

article

A teen girl died in a crash Friday after authorities say she pulled in front of a tow truck in Ionia County.

The girl was turning from W. Goodemoot Road to Jackson Road around 4:10 p.m. She pulled into the intersection as a tow truck was approaching and was hit by the truck, which was headed north on Jackson.

Deputies said the girl was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was not hurt.