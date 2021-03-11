Michigan teen loses both thumbs, faces expulsion after homemade explosive goes off in high school

Police say a student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school has been released from a hospital in western Michigan.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was suspended and will likely face expulsion proceedings in the Newaygo school district.

The teen brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it Monday, injuring himself, four other students and a teacher.

RELATED: 5 kids, teacher injured after homemade explosive goes off at Michigan high school

The boy's father faces two charges after a search of his home, including manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail. Newaygo is 35 miles north of Grand Rapids.