Michigan-themed store Peninsulas leaving Berkley

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 5, 2024 9:59am EDT
(Photo: Peninsulas)

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Peninsulas, a store full of all things Michigan, is leaving Berkley as it focuses on its Up North location.

The gift shop's last day will be June 15.

Owners Robert and Sherri Jameson said they will be consolidating operations at its location in Cross Village, which is south of Wilderness State Park along the Tunnel of Trees, after eight years of being in Oakland County.

An online store will remain open for those who cannot make it to Cross Village, and Peninsula's products can also be found at stores around the state, such as Rail & Anchor in Royal Oak.

Peninsulas features Michigan-themed shirts and housewares, products made in the Mitten, books about the state, and more.