Michigan traffic fatalities remain alarmingly high

Newly released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center has uncovered a concerning trend in traffic fatalities.

The latest crash data reveals that fatalities on Michigan roadways have increased by 15% over the last five years, surging from 974 deaths in 2018 to a staggering 1,123 in 2022.

The 1,123 fatalities recorded in 2022 were slightly lower than the 1,131 deaths in 2021.

"Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020," Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said.

According to the 2022 statistics, there has been a significant decrease in teen traffic fatalities, with a 34% drop from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 deaths in 2022. Additionally, there has been a 10% reduction in alcohol-related fatalities, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.

"While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads," Bower said.

Michigan’s new hands-free law to combat distracted driving takes effect on June 30.

