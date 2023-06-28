Speeding driver dead, dog hurt after crash while passing vehicle in closed lane on I-75

A speeding driver died after crashing into a backhoe and another vehicle in a construction zone on I-75 Wednesday morning, police said.

Michigan State Police said the driver was speeding when they drove into a constriction zone on southbound I-75 near Dixie Highway in Springfield Township around 12:15 a.m. The driver tried to use the closed lanes where crews were working to pass another driver who was going at an appropriate speed in the left lane but lost control.

The at-fault driver hit a backhoe, which a worker was operating, and the other vehicle before going into the ditch and hitting a tree.

"This is another example of risky driving behavior leading to a preventable traffic crash in one of our construction zones," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Drivers need to make sure they are following the speed limit, especially in a construction zone. Lives depend on it."

Police said the at-fault driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact. A dog that was also in the vehicle was hurt. The animal was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

The driver in the other vehicle and the backhoe operator were not injured.

Police still have not determined the identity of the at-fault driver, and it isn't clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.