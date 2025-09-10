Michigan updating health education standards for first time in nearly 2 decades - How to weigh in

The Brief The state is currently working to change its public school health education standards. The public can review a draft and submit feedback. Districts will then decide how to best implement these standards.



Michigan's health education standards are being updated for the first time since 2007, and the public can give input on changes.

Standards topics include mental and emotional health, safety, healthy relationships, balanced eating and physical activity, substance use and misuse, sexual health, personal health and wellness, and community and environmental health.

"The goal of health education is to develop young people who are health-literate and engage in practices that lead to an overall healthy lifestyle throughout their lives," said Dr. Diane Golzynski, MDE deputy superintendent for business, health, and library services. "This updated version of Michigan’s standards is more robust and adds details and attention to the critical skills of comprehensive health education and makes links among students’ well-being, school performance and family involvement."

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will accept public comments on the proposed Michigan Health Education Standards Framework . Comments can be submitted through Oct. 10, and will be reviewed at a future meeting.

While MDE adopts standards, local districts, with input from parents on sex education standards, can determine how to implement the standards to meet the needs of their communities, according to the state. Districts work with the Sex Education Advisory Board to determine what is included in the sex-ed portion of health education.

According to the state, Sex Education Advisory Boards must consist of at least 50% parent membership. The advisory boards review student data and curricula, and make recommendations to the local district’s board of education for review and approval.

Before sex education instruction, parents are required to be notified, and have the right to review the curriculum before it is taught. Parents can opt to exclude their students from part or all of the sex-ed curriculum with no penalty.

What you can do:

Review the proposed new standards here, and submit comments here through Oct. 10.